MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at C$55.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.03. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$47.15 and a 1-year high of C$72.10.

MTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on MTY Food Group to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Veritas Investment Research cut MTY Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$72.75.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

