MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2022

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at C$55.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.03. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$47.15 and a 1-year high of C$72.10.

MTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on MTY Food Group to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Veritas Investment Research cut MTY Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$72.75.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

