Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nam Tai Property and Rafael, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nam Tai Property 0 0 0 0 N/A Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nam Tai Property and Rafael’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nam Tai Property $71.21 million 4.62 $15.69 million $1.03 8.16 Rafael $3.97 million 19.76 -$24.54 million ($7.89) -0.48

Nam Tai Property has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael. Rafael is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nam Tai Property, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nam Tai Property and Rafael’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nam Tai Property 32.50% 18.60% 7.03% Rafael -3,864.53% -50.36% -45.95%

Volatility & Risk

Nam Tai Property has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rafael has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.4% of Nam Tai Property shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of Rafael shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of Nam Tai Property shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Rafael shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nam Tai Property beats Rafael on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Nam Tai Property, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

