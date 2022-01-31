Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given New $217.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.33 EPS.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $237.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.00.

NDAQ opened at $174.66 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $134.21 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.07 and a 200-day moving average of $196.41.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $180,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,595 shares of company stock worth $526,465 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,850,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 73.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,116,000 after buying an additional 514,553 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 11.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,481,000 after buying an additional 246,294 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 83.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 439,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,606,000 after purchasing an additional 200,153 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

