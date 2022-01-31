National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, a growth of 198.1% from the December 31st total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NABZY opened at $9.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27. National Australia Bank has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $11.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4728 per share. This is a positive change from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

