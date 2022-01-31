National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the mining company will earn $2.56 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.84. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AEM. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.19.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $46.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $74.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.3% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

