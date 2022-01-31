National Bank Financial Weighs in on MTY Food Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of MTY Food Group in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $3.29 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.41. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded MTY Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$72.75.

MTY opened at C$55.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.03. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$47.15 and a 52 week high of C$72.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.65%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

