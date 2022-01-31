Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $227,000 in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $812,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 43.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 403.1% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 47,351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $60.37 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.61.

