Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

NAVI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Navient from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.78.

NAVI stock opened at $16.47 on Thursday. Navient has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a current ratio of 27.93 and a quick ratio of 27.93.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($1.30). Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navient will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 12.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Navient by 23.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,782,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $189,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,585 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Navient by 536.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,683,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Navient by 224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 774,347 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,531,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 399.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 392,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

