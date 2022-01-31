Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Short Interest Update

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the December 31st total of 95,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Navigator by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 850,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 23,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Navigator by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Navigator by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 430,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Navigator by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 368,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Navigator by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 334,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE NVGS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.82. 68,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. Navigator has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $8.92.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.40 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Navigator will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

