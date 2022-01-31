Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Lifted to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

NTOIY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Neste Oyj from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Neste Oyj from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $21.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.75. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $36.37.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.