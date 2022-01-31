NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) to post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). NewAge posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 22.01% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $99.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NBEV stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,023. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $98.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. NewAge has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $4.55.

In other news, Director Ed Brennan bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $610,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NewAge by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in NewAge by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in NewAge by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NewAge by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NewAge by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

About NewAge

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

