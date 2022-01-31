NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Nordson by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Nordson by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Nordson by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Nordson by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NDSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.75.

NDSN stock opened at $227.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.19. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $272.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $599.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

