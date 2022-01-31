NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $2.75 Million Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,020,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 868.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 41,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $39.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.85.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

In related news, VP Christopher Moser bought 1,911 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $69,999.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

