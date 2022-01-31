NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $4.30 Million in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 61,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.31.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $68.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.81. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.39 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

