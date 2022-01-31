NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 157 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 68.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 1,204.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Primerica during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $150.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.00. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.59 and a fifty-two week high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98. The business had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.09 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 17.06%.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $647,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,390,985. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.