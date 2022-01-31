NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,322,000 after buying an additional 491,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,428,000 after buying an additional 92,658 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 949,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,999,000 after buying an additional 124,936 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 753,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,532,000 after purchasing an additional 36,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,633,000 after purchasing an additional 52,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.13.

SMG opened at $146.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.62. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $254.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

