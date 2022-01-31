NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.90

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 39394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXE. Zacks Investment Research raised NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities decreased their target price on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.39.

The company has a current ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 2.04.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,595,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 1,260.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,122,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,322 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 784.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,444,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after buying an additional 3,055,030 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 164.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,496,000 after buying an additional 2,807,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,999,000. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

