Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($20.24) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.
NFC stock opened at GBX 1,215 ($16.39) on Monday. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a one year low of GBX 562 ($7.58) and a one year high of GBX 1,350 ($18.21). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,189.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,103.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -247.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile
