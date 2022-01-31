Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($20.24) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

NFC stock opened at GBX 1,215 ($16.39) on Monday. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a one year low of GBX 562 ($7.58) and a one year high of GBX 1,350 ($18.21). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,189.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,103.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -247.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Get Next Fifteen Communications Group alerts:

Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.