Next Fifteen Communications Group’s (NFC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($20.24) price target on the stock.
LON NFC opened at GBX 1,215 ($16.39) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.96. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a one year low of GBX 562 ($7.58) and a one year high of GBX 1,350 ($18.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,189.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,103.98.
About Next Fifteen Communications Group
Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.