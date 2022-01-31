Next Fifteen Communications Group’s (NFC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($20.24) price target on the stock.

LON NFC opened at GBX 1,215 ($16.39) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.96. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a one year low of GBX 562 ($7.58) and a one year high of GBX 1,350 ($18.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,189.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,103.98.

About Next Fifteen Communications Group

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

