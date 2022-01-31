NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $24,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Amundi acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $275,150,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,586 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,616 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in NextEra Energy by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 46.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,023,000 after buying an additional 1,562,545 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $144.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

