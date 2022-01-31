North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) Short Interest Update

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 950,800 shares, a growth of 178.3% from the December 31st total of 341,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMMC opened at $9.84 on Monday. North Mountain Merger has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMMC. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger in the second quarter worth about $69,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger in the second quarter worth about $195,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of North Mountain Merger by 1.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 831,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of North Mountain Merger by 70.4% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 153,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 63,598 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger in the second quarter worth about $890,000. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment.

