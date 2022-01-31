Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) vs. Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Head to Head Survey

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) and Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Northeast Bank and Cambridge Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Cambridge Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cambridge Bancorp has a consensus target price of $96.75, indicating a potential upside of 8.45%. Given Cambridge Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cambridge Bancorp is more favorable than Northeast Bank.

Volatility & Risk

Northeast Bank has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cambridge Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.8% of Northeast Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Northeast Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Bank and Cambridge Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Bank 47.81% N/A N/A Cambridge Bancorp 29.95% 13.45% 1.31%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northeast Bank and Cambridge Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Bank $150.16 million 2.03 $71.50 million $8.78 4.16 Cambridge Bancorp $168.90 million 3.68 $31.96 million $7.65 11.66

Northeast Bank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cambridge Bancorp. Northeast Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cambridge Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Northeast Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Cambridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Northeast Bank pays out 0.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cambridge Bancorp pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cambridge Bancorp has raised its dividend for 24 consecutive years. Cambridge Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Cambridge Bancorp beats Northeast Bank on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

