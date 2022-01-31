Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stock Position Lifted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 307.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 55,787 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,209 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,666 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 32.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 156,895 shares during the period. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $132,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 12,960 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $183,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,476 shares of company stock worth $152,521 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NWBI opened at $14.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

