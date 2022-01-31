Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Short Interest Update

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 110.3% from the December 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NWFL stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.27. 47 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,458. The company has a market capitalization of $222.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.08. Norwood Financial has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

In other news, CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 5,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $158,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John F. Carmody sold 1,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $27,567.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,250 shares of company stock valued at $224,821. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $655,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Norwood Financial by 12.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 10,844 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Norwood Financial during the second quarter worth $354,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Norwood Financial by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Norwood Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 11.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

