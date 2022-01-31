NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the December 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XSNX opened at $0.35 on Monday. NovAccess Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50.

Get NovAccess Global alerts:

NovAccess Global Company Profile

NovAccess Global, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients. The company was founded on February 25, 1997 and is headquartered in Chesterland, OH.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for NovAccess Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovAccess Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.