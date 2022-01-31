NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial upgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get NovoCure alerts:

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger purchased 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NovoCure by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $926,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCR traded up $5.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.70. 37,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,595. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -250.22 and a beta of 0.89. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $59.57 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.30.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NovoCure will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.