Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the December 31st total of 108,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 750,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 36,255 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period.

Shares of JQC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.37. 606,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,834. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $6.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

