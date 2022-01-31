Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,300 shares, an increase of 132.7% from the December 31st total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE JFR traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.27. 2,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,489. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 158,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 10,606 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $853,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.