Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Short Interest Down 53.0% in January

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the December 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
NAN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.38. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,774. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.35. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $15.69.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%.
About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
