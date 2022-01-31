Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Short Interest Down 53.0% in January

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the December 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

NAN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.38. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,774. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.35. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $15.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 52,740 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,155,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 344,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 24,902 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 117,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 28,801 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

