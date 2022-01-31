NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 316.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,356 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 34,457 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 296.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 286.6% during the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 194.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 602.1% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.88.

Shares of NVDA opened at $228.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $571 billion, a PE ratio of 70.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

