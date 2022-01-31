O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $47,000 Holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,786 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRNE. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,013,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 104,926 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 15.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 147,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SRNE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $2.96 on Monday. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $906.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 692.36% and a negative return on equity of 166.48%. The company had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Sorrento Therapeutics Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.