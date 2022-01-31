O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $54,000 Stock Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LII. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in Lennox International by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $294,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total transaction of $1,451,479.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,517 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,259. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

LII stock opened at $279.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $310.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.81. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $268.74 and a one year high of $356.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LII shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.71.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

