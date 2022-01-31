O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 13,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

SMG stock opened at $146.54 on Monday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.62.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

SMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

