O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 2,526 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 92.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 138,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 41.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4,903.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IDYA stock opened at $15.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $598.24 million, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.56. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 103.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IDYA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

