O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 712 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,137,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,024,000 after buying an additional 16,466 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 23.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,548,000 after buying an additional 177,991 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $3,261,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $44,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $558,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 506,728 shares of company stock valued at $25,720,379 in the last 90 days. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $33.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.48. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $83.50.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.71.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

