O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes $49,000 Position in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBAN. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the second quarter valued at about $531,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 30.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 35,456 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the second quarter worth about $263,000. 37.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAN opened at $17.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.53. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.51.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.12 million. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 19.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is an increase from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBAN shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

