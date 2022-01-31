Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Holdings Trimmed by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $36,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $293.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.63. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.72 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.90.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

