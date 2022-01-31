Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) and Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Financial Comparison

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) and Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pressure BioSciences and Olink Holding AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pressure BioSciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Olink Holding AB (publ) 0 2 2 0 2.50

Olink Holding AB (publ) has a consensus target price of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 183.22%. Given Olink Holding AB (publ)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Olink Holding AB (publ) is more favorable than Pressure BioSciences.

Profitability

This table compares Pressure BioSciences and Olink Holding AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pressure BioSciences -1,105.72% N/A -785.50% Olink Holding AB (publ) -30.42% -5.24% -4.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pressure BioSciences and Olink Holding AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pressure BioSciences $1.22 million 14.56 -$16.01 million ($4.27) -0.49 Olink Holding AB (publ) $54.07 million 31.47 -$6.78 million N/A N/A

Olink Holding AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Pressure BioSciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Pressure BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Pressure BioSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Olink Holding AB (publ) beats Pressure BioSciences on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pressure BioSciences

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Its pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources. The company offers Barocycler instrumentations comprising Barocycler 2320EXT, Barocycler HUB880, Barocycler HUB440, and The Shredder SG3. It also distributes cell disruption equipment, parts, and consumables. In addition, the company offers Barocycler consumable products, such as PCT MicroTubes, PCT MicroCaps, PCT-Micro Pestle, and pressure used to lyse samples for extraction tubes, as well as application specific kits, including consumable products and reagents. It serves researchers at academic laboratories, government agencies, biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical firms, and other life science institutions. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. has collaborations with RedShiftBio Inc.; Inova Schar Cancer Center; NYU; Leica Microsystems, GmbH; Steinbeis Centre for biopolymer analysis and biological mass spectrometry; The Ohio State University; University of Delaware; and Cedars Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Boston Biomedica, Inc. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is based in South Easton, Massachusetts.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on. The company's products also comprise Olink NPX Manager, a purpose-built software that enable users to import data, validate data quality, and normalize for subsequent statistical analysis; and Olink Insight, a cloud platform for data visualization and statistical analysis of normalized protein expression (NPX) data. In addition, it provides Olink Analysis services comprising study design and consultation, sample preparation and assay execution, and data processing and QC; and bioinformatics services. The company sells its products and services through its own direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Knilo HoldCo AB and changed its name to Olink Holding AB (publ) in January 2021. Olink Holding AB (publ) was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

