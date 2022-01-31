Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 20,668 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 211.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,668 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,698,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 129,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.19.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $1,838,207.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 314,346 shares of company stock worth $18,595,725 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $60.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.04 and its 200 day moving average is $56.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $61.45.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

