Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 186.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $260,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,643 shares of company stock worth $7,766,221. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL opened at $101.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.63 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Loop Capital started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.30.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

