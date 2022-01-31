Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 45 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 76.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANTM stock opened at $442.09 on Monday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.04 and a 12 month high of $470.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $438.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.01. The stock has a market cap of $107.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.15.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

