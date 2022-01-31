Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $4,559,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 33,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $768,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 31.4% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 28,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.88.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE APD opened at $277.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

