Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 717 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 12.3% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth $116,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth $224,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 5.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CASY stock opened at $187.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.39 and a 1 year high of $229.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.32.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 17.63%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

