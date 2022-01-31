Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 566 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in AGCO by 69.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,123,000 after buying an additional 50,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 292,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,882,000 after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 563.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 55,418 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of AGCO opened at $115.31 on Monday. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $108.56 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.15.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

AGCO has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. OTR Global cut shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.