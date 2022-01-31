Ontology (ONT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30.69 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Ontology has a total market cap of $423.14 million and approximately $30.69 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001256 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ontology has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.93 or 0.00181749 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00030570 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00028722 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00072384 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.42 or 0.00375342 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

