Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,728 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 10,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 305.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Voya Financial stock opened at $67.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VOYA. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

