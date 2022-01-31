Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.60 Million Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,498,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in UGI by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,469,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,240,000 after buying an additional 731,379 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in UGI by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,639,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,590,000 after buying an additional 221,276 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in UGI by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,121,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,645,000 after buying an additional 1,277,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UGI by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,831,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,952,000 after buying an additional 38,525 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $44.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average of $45.06.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.97%.

UGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UGI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

In related news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $67,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $5,771,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,063 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,634. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

