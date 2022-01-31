Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,883,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,856,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Elastic by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,053,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,585,000 after purchasing an additional 558,509 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,620,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $106,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $908,060 in the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $86.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.97. Elastic has a 12 month low of $75.78 and a 12 month high of $189.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -48.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTC. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.71.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

