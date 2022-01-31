Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,717 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth $34,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.

DocuSign stock opened at $117.29 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.06 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.10 and its 200-day moving average is $238.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,779,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,247 shares of company stock worth $13,991,548 over the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Article: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.