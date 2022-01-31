Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 360 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,827,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,726,000 after acquiring an additional 122,658 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 38,761.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689,924 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 8.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,522,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,986,000 after acquiring an additional 651,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 10.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000,000 after acquiring an additional 623,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CERN shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

Shares of CERN opened at $91.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $67.96 and a one year high of $93.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.79%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.